Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $38,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,814,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,298,411. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

