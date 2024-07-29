Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,222 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,656. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $101.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,378. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

