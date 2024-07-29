Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 13,482 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $44,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after acquiring an additional 137,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,064,000 after acquiring an additional 76,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $500,685,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,663,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,241,000 after acquiring an additional 117,790 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $171.73. 809,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,861. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average of $178.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $131.21 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

Get Our Latest Report on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.