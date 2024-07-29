Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 28,994 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,994 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 661,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,273 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,523,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.98. 2,635,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,537. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

