Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,912 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after acquiring an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,299,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after buying an additional 120,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,400,000 after buying an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 117,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.52. 736,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,007. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.38 and a 200-day moving average of $181.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.