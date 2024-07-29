Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after acquiring an additional 533,910 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,756,000 after acquiring an additional 75,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,251,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.30. The company had a trading volume of 594,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,733. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Owens Corning

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.