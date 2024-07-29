Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 736,092 shares of company stock valued at $109,519,936. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.13. 1,733,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,248. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

