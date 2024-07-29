Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 623,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,575 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,787,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after buying an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $72,498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TFC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.37. 4,110,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496,483. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

