PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PHM stock traded up $2.66 on Monday, reaching $132.65. 919,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,005. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.