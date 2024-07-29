pzETH Trading Down 4.8% This Week (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One pzETH token can currently be bought for $3,884.55 or 0.05833911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pzETH has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. pzETH has a total market cap of $65.52 million and approximately $687,364.54 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 35,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 35,984.82653296. The last known price of pzETH is 3,926.86937513 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $714,525.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

