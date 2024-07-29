QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) & First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Head-To-Head Analysis

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 10.28% 9.90% 0.50% First Foundation 1.34% 1.07% 0.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

0.7% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of First Foundation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. QNB pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QNB and First Foundation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $73.92 million 1.47 $9.48 million $2.19 13.47 First Foundation $623.04 million 0.64 -$199.06 million ($3.66) -1.93

QNB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QNB and First Foundation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A First Foundation 0 4 1 0 2.20

First Foundation has a consensus price target of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.17%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than QNB.

Summary

QNB beats First Foundation on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. The company serves other community banks, thrift institutions, credit unions and other non-bank financial organizations, such as mutual fund companies, insurance companies, and brokerage companies. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

