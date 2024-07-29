QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 0%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $179.59 and last traded at $179.98. 1,632,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,132,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.53. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

