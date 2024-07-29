Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2,080.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.15.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

