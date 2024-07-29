QUINT Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.96 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One QUINT token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $25,757.99 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

