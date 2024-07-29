Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,990 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,561 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 2,346.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 352,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,892.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 204,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 199,420 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

QRTEA stock remained flat at $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,853. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $279.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.71.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.