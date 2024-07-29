Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RL. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $202.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,308. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.