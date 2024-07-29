Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in July

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Rare Element Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.27. 66,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,966. Rare Element Resources has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

