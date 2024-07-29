Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Lowered to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Raymond James

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.05. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 0.9% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 202,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 15.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.