RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in RBC Bearings by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,005,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,633,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in RBC Bearings by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 163,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the period.

Shares of RBCP stock opened at $128.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.32. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $101.97 and a twelve month high of $136.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

