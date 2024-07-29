Redmile Group LLC Has $268.36 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Redmile Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,939 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech accounts for about 9.8% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 5.28% of Krystal Biotech worth $268,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 27.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $8.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.19. 196,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,055. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.95 and a 52-week high of $219.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.34 and a 200 day moving average of $161.76. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 109.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

