Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $1,063.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,074.95.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,078.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,033.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $977.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $723.56 and a 1-year high of $1,106.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

