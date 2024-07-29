REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Sells $168,405.38 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $168,405.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,622,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $705.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

