Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in July

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,066,900 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 821,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,669.0 days.

Shares of RELOF stock remained flat at C$15.39 during trading hours on Monday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands. Relo Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.39.

Relo Group, Inc engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services.

