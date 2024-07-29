Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $211.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $209.00 to $211.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.69.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $190.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $206.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,714,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after buying an additional 1,346,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

