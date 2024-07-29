Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Matador Resources (MTDR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) recently:

7/29/2024 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Matador Resources was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

7/25/2024 – Matador Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $83.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Matador Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $91.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Matador Resources is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Matador Resources is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 547,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,818. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 424,665 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 329,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 38.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,028,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,706,000 after acquiring an additional 285,954 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

