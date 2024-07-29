ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ResMed were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ResMed by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RMD traded up $8.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.97. The company had a trading volume of 292,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.14 and a 200 day moving average of $195.23. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $229.97.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.20.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,409 shares of company stock worth $9,602,796 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

