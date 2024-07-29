Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 638,381 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Restaurant Brands International worth $69,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Genuity Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.1 %

QSR stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.38. 2,008,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,331. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

