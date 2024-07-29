Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) PT Raised to $125.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

RVTY traded up $10.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,382. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $127.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $188,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $129,483,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $127,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $112,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

