Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $115.15, but opened at $121.44. Revvity shares last traded at $120.54, with a volume of 70,636 shares traded.

The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVTY. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.46.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

