Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Sells $1,483,291.88 in Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,644,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 59,320 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.