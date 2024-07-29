Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Raised to $55.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $265,703.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,765 shares of company stock valued at $973,772. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

