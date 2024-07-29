Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBBN. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $563.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,862,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 640,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 193,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

