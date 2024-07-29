Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Short Interest Down 16.0% in July

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 411,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Richtech Robotics Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RR opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. Richtech Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

