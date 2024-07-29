Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.25

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 9 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter. Ricoh had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

