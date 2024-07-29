Robert I. Kauffman Sells 7,632 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 7,632 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $84,180.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,407,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,643,202.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HGTY stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.36 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hagerty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

