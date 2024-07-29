Robert W. Baird Lowers Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $216.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $226.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $196.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

