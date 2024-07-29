Robotti Robert Buys 172 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric comprises 1.7% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned about 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $2.32 on Monday, reaching $208.04. The stock had a trading volume of 233,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,305. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

