Robotti Robert Increases Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,759 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 205.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 611,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 411,473 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 13.6% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 835,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 131.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 97,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,529. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

