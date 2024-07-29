Robotti Robert Sells 3,850 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Robotti Robert lowered its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Dana accounts for 0.6% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Dana were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Dana by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Dana by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of Dana stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.86. 1,238,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,688. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 2.33. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.49%.

Dana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.