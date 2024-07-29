Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $543.80. 38,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,480. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $553.71 and its 200 day moving average is $545.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

