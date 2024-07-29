Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $635.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $617.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $604.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $548.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $553.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.64. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

