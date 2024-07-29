Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 176510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Roscan Gold Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.