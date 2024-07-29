Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 176510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Roscan Gold Trading Down 7.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.20.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roscan Gold
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- About the Markup Calculator
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.