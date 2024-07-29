Roth Mkm Trims Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Target Price to $25.50

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $36.00 to $25.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Atlas Lithium from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ATLX

Atlas Lithium Price Performance

ATLX opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Atlas Lithium has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.73.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Lithium will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlas Lithium stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Atlas Lithium comprises 6.0% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned 2.00% of Atlas Lithium worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.