Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in July

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.
Rotork Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RTOXF remained flat at $4.37 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Rotork has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.50.
About Rotork
