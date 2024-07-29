Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in July

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Rotork Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTOXF remained flat at $4.37 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Rotork has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

