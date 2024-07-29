Royal Bank of Canada Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $19.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE T opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

