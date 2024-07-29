Royal Bank of Canada Trims Olin (NYSE:OLN) Target Price to $52.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.03. 732,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,001. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Olin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Olin by 532.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at $518,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Olin by 2.6% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Olin by 48.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

