RTX (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $104.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.59.

Get RTX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.76. 1,749,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,594. RTX has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $115.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.