RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

RWEOY stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.51. 54,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,878. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

