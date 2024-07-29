Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $133.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $136.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,129 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,226. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

