Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SANM. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,125. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.